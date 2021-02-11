Ashwiny announces her first novel 'Mapping Love'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who turned author, recently announced her debut fiction novel, titled 'Mapping Love'.

The 41-year-old director's book will be published by 'Rupa Publications' in May this year.

Known for acclaimed films like 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga', Ashwiny said that it took her three years to bring the book to life.

"As a storyteller, every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is the story of falling in love with the art of writing all over again with stillness," said the director.

She added, "It has taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as 'Rupa Publications' brings my debut novel to everyone."

In an 'Instagram' post, the publication house shared a teaser of the book.

"Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthraling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Ghar ki Murgi', 'Panga' are entertaining as well as thought-provoking," read the post.