Art director Marutirao Kale passes away

Veteran art director Marutirao Kale, best known for his work on legendary actor Meena Kumari's 'Pakeezah' and megastar Amitabh

Bachchan-starrer 'Deewar', passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was 92.

Kale had tested positive for novel Coronavirus earlier this month, following which he was admitted to 'Holy

Family Multispeciality Hospital' in Bandra.

The veteran art director breathed his last on May 26, his daughter Meena Kapadia mentioned.

Kale started his journey in movies over five decades ago as a carpenter and worked on K Asif's magnum opus 'Mughal-e-Azam'. He gradually shifted to art direction, serving as assistant art director on Sunil Dutt and Sadhana's 'Mera Saaya', Manoj Kumar-starrer 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan'.

This was not the only death in the industry. Director Hansal Mehta also mourned the death of his father Deepak Subodh Mehta.

Hansal tweeted, "I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. He was the most handsome man in the world and the most gentle and generous human being that I have ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you, my legend, my hero."

Reacting to his post, many celebrities poured their condolences.

"Deepest condolences", wrote Farhan Akhtar.

"My deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal," wrote Pooja Bhatt.

Nikkhil Advani wrote, "Condolences my friend."