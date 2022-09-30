Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi to star in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Yash'

Mumbai: Actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi have been roped in to play lead roles in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's next movie 'Yash', the makers announced on Thursday.

The cop-dacoit thriller film is inspired by the true events of a selfless and dynamic young IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh who puts his life on the line to serve valiantly.

'Yash' is backed by 'Golden Ratio Films' and 'Yaelstar Films', who have previously collaborated on Abhay Deol-led miniseries 'JL50' and the Marathi film 'Chandramukhi' starring Amruta Khanvilkar.

Produced by Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Ashwini Chaudhary and Miten Shah, the film marks the first on screen collaboration of Warsi and "Scam 1992" star Pratik Gandhi.

Piiyush Singh, COO, 'Golden Ratio Films', said their aim is to make films that are content driven.

"Content in movies has to be compelling and different to keep up with the changing tastes and expectations of the audience. But 'Yash' is beyond all of that. It is an attempt by us to narrate a realistic story that will take the audience by surprise," Singh said in a statement.

Miten Shah, promoter of 'Yaelstar Films', said they are delighted to team up with 'Golden Ratio Films' for yet another exciting project.

"With 'Yash', we are certain to live up to the standard that the audience expects from us. We feel proud to be a part of a movie that attempts to show the real face of brave and under-appreciated heroes who risk their lives for the wellbeing of others," Shah said.

The movie will be filmed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.