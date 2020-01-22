'Arrow' star Stephen suffers a panic attack

Los Angeles: 'Arrow' star Stephen Amell suffered a panic attack while recording a podcast in which he was discussing the end of his hit television series.

Amell was a guest on a podcast hosted by Michael Rosenbaum, popular as Lex Luthor on the show 'Smallville', reports dailymail.co.uk.

Amell tweeted about the two-part episode, writing: "I did Rosey's podcast after 'Arrow' ended. We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I'm happy to report that I'm doing much better."

During the first part of their interview, the actors discussed the responsibilities associated with headlining a superhero series. When Rosenbaum asked Amell when it was the last time he cried, the actor said: "I've cried twice today. I've really really been struggling with the end of the show. I'm mentally exhausted."

"My wife forced me to go to the doctor's today because she was worried that something was actually wrong with me," said Amell.

He said he's "gone down a couple times", referring to moments when he "can't even get myself off the ground", and opened up about what ending the 'Arrow' series has meant for him.