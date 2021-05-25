ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trends on 'Twitter'

'Bigg Boss 9' fame Yuvika Chaudhary recently came under the radar of the netizens for using a casteist slur in one of her latest videos. The actor had posted the video on 'YouTube' and is since then facing the wrath of the netizens.

Twitterati started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary after she used the word 'bhangi' in her vlog. Later, Yuvika issued an apology on her social media stating, "Hi guys, I did not know the meaning of that word that I used in my last vlog. I did not mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to everyone. I hope you understand. Love you all."

The video had Yuvika filming her husband, Prince Narula, as he got his grooming session done. She allegedly used the casteist slur in this clipping, which went viral on social media.

A user wrote, "Now she will say she did not know the meaning. This is how our industry is! Not shocked but disappointed. She is literate but as illiterate."

"These are those narrow-minded people in our society because of whom caste Stigma in India still exists. Be it Munmun Dutta, Yuvraj or Yuvika Choudhary, the thing is this - people just issue an apology and then they get away. What is required is a permanent solution," tweeted another user.

One of the other tweets read, "Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested. An example has to be set. There are many like her and Munmun Dutta."

"Supreme Court has already said speaking within walls and not to anyone does not tantamount to invite SC/ST Act and has already exonerated a person and any judgement applies to other cases too. No manual scavenging now and therefore, no one what she has spoken," read the tweet of a user.