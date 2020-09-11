ArrestSajidKhan trends on Internet

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan got accused of fresh sexual misconduct charges. A model claimed that Khan tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.

Recently, the hashtag #ArrestSajidKhan started trending on 'Twitter' following the latest 'Me Too' claims against the Bollywood filmmaker.

The allegations were posted on an unverified 'Instagram' account of Dimple Paul, with the handle 'paulaa__official'.

"When the 'Me Too' movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan, but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family, I kept quiet. Now I do not have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17," she stated.

She went on to narrate the incident and said that it happened during an audition.

"He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming 'Housefull' movie," she shared.

Concluding her post, Dimple added: "God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It is just that I realised that the old incidents had affected me so badly when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it is high time no? These people should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. I did not stop, but the wrong I did was not to speak about it!"

While posting the note, Dimple put a caption: "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore, I thought I should speak!"

After the latest claims surfaced against Khan, one user wrote: "Once again, filmmaker Sajid Khan got accused of harassing a model. Why small and poor people are ignored all the time? Why is this Sajid Khan not arrested?"

"How come this serial molester is not in jail yet?" posted another user.

Another user commented, "He is a habitual sex offender. He should be behind the bars.