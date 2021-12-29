Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver have officially divorced

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger and senior journalist Maria Shriver have officially divorced after over a decade of separation.

According to 'TMZ', the divorce was mediated by a private judge who signed off on the final paperwork earlier this month.

However, according to the outlet, the Los Angeles Superior Court system required a sitting judge to submit the case, which took place on the morning of December 28.

It is said that much of the delay in the divorce was

due to the former couple's complex property settlement agreement.

Arnold (74) and Maria (66) will likely split their estimated 400 million dollars fortune equally.

The duo, who married in 1986 and share four children - Katherine (32), Christina (30), Patrick (28) and Christopher (24) - did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The 'Terminator' star's marriage to Maria broke down in 2011 when he admitted he had fathered a child, Joseph, now 24, with the family's one-time housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Joseph's resemblance to Arnold led Maria to question Mildred about her son's paternity, who eventually confessed the truth to the journalist.

Soon after, Arnold and Maria decided to part ways.

Since their separation, the duo has dated other people and they continue to be a close

unit as a family. The former couple has also often been

photographed with Joseph, who currently works in real estate.