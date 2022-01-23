Arnold escapes unhurt from a car crash

Veteran Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The four-vehicle crash happened in the late afternoon of January 21 and sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed.

According to the 'Los Angeles Times', the 74-year-old star and former California governor was driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near the Riveria Country Club here.

Two other cars in the intersection were also struck because of the collision, the outlet reported. Paramedics transported a woman who suffered a head abrasion to the hospital, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed the actor was unhurt and was only concerned about the woman who was injured. He stayed at the scene and checked on her. He later spoke with firefighters and police.

There were no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash, but an investigation is still underway, the LAPD said.