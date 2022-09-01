Armie's aunt 'wasn't shocked' about his abuse allegations

Armie Hammer's abuse allegations will be investigated in detail in the upcoming 'Discovery+' docuseries 'House of Hammer'. A trailer for the upcoming show, which was released last month, showcased the actor's alleged victims, detailing their experiences. The series will also have Armie's aunt, Casey Hammer, address their family history and the actor's allegations.

Ahead of the release of the docuseries, Armie's aunt spoke to 'US Weekly' and opened up about how she felt about the allegations against the actor.

"I was honestly not surprised or shocked. Based on how I grew up, I was exposed to horrific crimes and experiences that were covered up because it was behind closed doors and we couldn't talk about it," she shared.

She further added, "I thought, 'Oh, here we go. Another Hammer man'."

Casey is the sister of Armie's father, Michael Hammer and they are both the grandchildren of Armand Hammer, a business magnate who died in 1990. The upcoming docuseries will follow the history of the Hammer family and take a deep look at all the controversies surrounding the family. The series will also feature interviews with women who alleged that the 'Call Me by Your Name' star spoke about his interest in cannibalism and other fetishes during their relationships.

As for Hammer he split from his wife of 10 years.