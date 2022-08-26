'Armie's allegations, Timothee's film have no connection'

Ever since the first teaser of Timothee Chalamet's upcoming film, 'Bones and All' directed by Luca Guadagnino released, fans could not stop talking about the film's supposed connection to Armie Hammer. The film, which has been touted to be a cannibal love story, led fans to believe it had something to do with the allegations made against Hammer.

Guadagnino, who worked with both Chalamet and Hammer in 'Call Me by Your Name', recently addressed Armie's cannibalism controversy and whether it had anything to with his upcoming film.

Speaking to 'Deadline', the director first said, "It didn't dawn on me. I realised this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media." The filmmaker made it clear that his film had nothing to with the allegations that came forward against Hammer last year.

Adding on about the same, he said, "Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it," via 'Deadline'.

Hammer found himself in the middle of controversies last year after his former partners came forward with messages that he allegedly sent to them about his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes. The actor denied all the allegations through his lawyers. His controversial life and accusations are set to be explored in the upcoming 'House of Hammer' series, where his alleged victims reveal details about their interactions with him.