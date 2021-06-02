Armie replaced by Miles Teller in 'Godfather' series

According to recent reports, Hollywood actor Miles Teller got appointed as the executive produce and lead actor in the upcoming 'Godfather' making-of series, 'The Offer'. The 34-year-old is set to play the role of the director Al Ruddy in the show, which follows Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 hit film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola. This role was previously in Armie Hammer's kitty till January before the scandal surrounding his alleged leaked online messages.

This was not the first role Hammer lost post his scathing scandal. The news of Miles replacing him in the new show came months after Armie was dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Hammer had shocked fans and media when several women came forward and described their disturbing experiences with him and they also leaked numerous messages of their conversations with the star. The messages were alleged to be from the 'Call Me by your Name' star and depict sexual fantasies, including cannibalism and BDSM.

Since then, Armie had been facing the brunt of the leaks and even faced a series of other controversies, including a formal rape allegations from the 24-year-old woman behind the 'House of Effie' account, named Effie.

24-year-old Effie had accused the actor of sexual assault, describing a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017 according to 'Page Six'.