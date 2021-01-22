Armie gets last warning by Cayman Islands police

Armie Hammer was recently given a warning by the Cayman Islands police. The Hollywood actor had landed himself in trouble when a video from his private IG was leaked online, which showed a glimpse of his explicit life since separating with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The video featured him giving a tour of his hotel room in the Cayman Islands, with a woman dressed in lingerie who is waiting for him on the bed. In the caption of the post, Armie referred to the woman as 'Miss Cayman'.

Even though he apologised for his caption and reiterated that 'Miss Cayman' was not actual pageant winner

Miss Cayman, the Royal Cayman Island Police Service shared their reaction to the vile caption by the actor. "On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video that had been posted on social media. Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant. The matter is now closed," they stated via 'ET'.