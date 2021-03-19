Armie gets detained in a sexual assault case

Armie Hammer got detained as a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged rape and sexual assault after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape and physical abuse.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told 'People' magazine that the 34-year-old Hollywood actor was booked in a case opened by the LAPD on February 3.

A woman, who changed her name to Effie to hide her legal name from the public eye, formally accused Hammer of raping her for 'over four hours' in 2017. She also accused the actor of 'physically, mentally and emotionally' torturing her during their on-again-off-again relationship.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he would not let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she said in a statement.

Effie's allegations against Hammer first surfaced in early January. In the following months, the actor had left several projects and was dropped by his agency and his longtime publicist too.

"During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him and for a long time, I tried to dismiss his actions towards me as a twisted form of love. Now that he no longer has any power over me, I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he held over me was incredibly damaging on many levels," added Effie.

Hammer, however, denied the accusations. "It was never Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose Effie's fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," said a statement from the actor's lawyers.

The statement further read, "From day one, Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner of his for that matter have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory. Effie's attention-seeking and the ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."