Arjun Rampal seeks time to appear before NCB team

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal made a request to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to give him time till December 21, 2020, to appear before them for questioning the case. Only recently he had appeared before the anti-drug agency on December 16, 2020.

The actor came under the scanner of the NCB team when his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the agency from his apartment after reported seizures. Arjun was sent a summon to appear before the agency on December 16.

As per the tweet of a leading news channel, it read "Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21, 2020, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau. NCB had summoned the actor in a drug-related case probe on December 16."

Rampal's residence also was raided a little over a month ago by the officials of the NCB. Later, both he and his girlfriend, Gabriella were quizzed by the anti-drug agency officers. NCB had been investigating several Bollywood stars after certain drug peddlers in the city were nabbed.