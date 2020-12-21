Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for the second time

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal made his way to the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on December 21 after being summoned for the second time in a drug case related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 'Om Shanti Om' star was earlier summoned, but he had requested the NCB officials for some time to appear before them due to personal engagements.

A leading news channel confirmed the development as it tweeted, "Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case."

As per the reports of a leading news channel, the Bollywood actor may get arrested by the NCB if the doctor's prescription that he submitted is found to be fake.

Sources informed that the NCB suspects the doctor's prescription, which was submitted by Arjun Rampal regarding the psychiatric medicines found at his home, as a fake one. The medicines were reportedly found at his residence after a raid was conducted in November. When Arjun appeared before the NCB on November 13, he had reportedly produced a doctor's prescription for the psychiatric medicines that were found at his place. Arjun had also claimed that he had nothing to do with drugs or drug peddlers and that he had also submitted a valid prescription for the medicines.

Sources said that Arjun Rampal allegedly got the prescription through a friend from a Delhi-based doctor and it was backdated. If this happens to be true, then the actor may face an arrest by the NCB as producing a fake and backdated prescription is an offense.