Arjun Rampal gets questioned by the NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) in connection with a drug case, while his friend got arrested. Rampal, who was initially summoned by the central agency on November 11, arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, around 11 AM.

"The 47-year-old model-turned-actor was questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry. In a related development, Rampal's friend Paul Giyard, a foreign national, got arrested by the NCB," said an official.

He added, "Giyard was arrested by the NCB team probing the case after his interrogation."

The actor's partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for two consecutive days.

The apex drug law enforcement agency, which is probing the case for the last few months, had questioned her for almost six hours each for two days. The NCB mad summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting a search at the actor's residence in suburban Bandra on November 9. The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampal's driver.