Arjun, Neil test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy and others recently tested positive for the Coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself while I'm also getting the needed medical care. I'm following all protocols as is required of me," tweeted Rampal.

He added, "This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Coronavirus!"

Neil also shared a statement on his social media accounts of his diagnosis and said, "Despite taking all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes!"

Sameera also took to social media to reveal that she is currently in-home quarantine and is taking necessary precautions.

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli, who also tested positive for the virus, took to her 'Instagram' handle and wrote, "Despite taking all necessary precautions, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing okay and am well taken care of by my family and doctors. Thank you so much for your love and concern. Please stay safe. Wear a mask."

"This is to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. As a part of precaution, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But do not worry - this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember that I'm always there for you," said Sonu Sood as he shared about his diagnosis.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra is also under home isolation after his COVID-19 results test came positive. In his 'Instagram' post, he wrote that he is following safety protocols according to his doctors' advice.

Renuka Shahane and her two sons Shouryaman and Satyendra also tested positive.