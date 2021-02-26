Arjun Kapoor unveils teaser of Pan-India film 'Muddy'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor presented the teaser for the upcoming Pan-India film 'Muddy'. It is a never-seen-before, intriguing and magnanimous concept that will bring light on the mud-racing. Never before has this been explored and marking a new wave in cinema is Dr Pragabhal, the man behind the lens.



The teaser added to the already high anticipation that followed the motion poster release. The poster was revealed by Vijay Sethupathi and everyone is quite impressed, to say the least.

The film is unique in every sense and has a big parameter of success. This adventurous action thriller is born out of the filmmaker's love for off-road racing and his close association with it.

The director took five years to research, understand and nail the storyline with no spec of mistake and is now all set to present his labour of love. It is a storyline that will see an arc of rivalry, revenge, family drama, humour and adventure.

What is the most enthralling thing about it is how all the stunts, off-road racing are done by the main actors.

All realistic, with no references and a whole lot of research that has gone into the film and the teaser looks nothing short of a masterpiece, this Pan-India film has the vision to be the first and biggest ever concept-driven film.

The trailer of 'Muddy' is now awaited after a blockbuster-looking teaser. The film will be released in theaters this summer.

Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film.