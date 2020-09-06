Arjun Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same.

The actor wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine."

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun," he concluded.

On the work front, he was last seen in the 2019 historical drama 'Panipat'. It was recently announced that he will be a part of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'.