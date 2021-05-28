Arjun Kapoor joins Ajay Bhal's romantic thriller

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor came on board for the acclaimed director, Ajay Bahl's next film, which is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.



Ajay's last film was 'Section 375' featuring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chaddha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhatt, which had proved to be a commercial success apart from being a critically acclaimed film.

"It is a romantic thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The premise could be a love triangle with Arjun being the hero of the film who is paired alongside two heroines. Other details of the story have been kept under wraps for now. However, the idea is to take the film on floors as soon as possible," revealed a source.

The source further added that the production team is awaiting the lockdown restrictions to be lifted, before proceeding ahead to chalk out the shooting schedule.

"The character, though flamboyant, required a certain amount of restraint and it is after watching 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' that the director offered the film to Arjun. It was an instant yes from Arjun, as he loved the romantically thrilling world that an acclaimed film-maker like Ajay has created," the source added.