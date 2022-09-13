Arjun Kapoor is a 'producer at heart'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with the romance 'Ishaqzaade' which was commercially successful and earned him several awards. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication and has been a part of movies like 'Gunday', 'Tevar', 'Ki and Ka', 'Bhoot Police', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Finding Fanny', '2 States' and others.

Recently, the actor revealed that he wants to produce and direct at some point.

Talking to a leading daily, Arjun said that production is on his mind and he is a producer at heart. Wanting to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking, he added that most actors are director's actors, but he is a producer's actor and that gives him an edge and adds value to people who work with him. Arjun said that it will happen with time and there's no reason to be in a hurry as he has to focus on his craft first.

"It's great to multitask, but at the end of the day, I think I owe it to my ticket-buying audience to work hard and stay focused," he added.

Arjun said that he is grateful for the opportunities that he is getting.