Arjun gets tested for COVID-19

Actor Arjun Rampal recently got done and awaited for his Coronavirus test results after members of his film 'Nail Polish' tested positive for the virus. The Bollywood actor, who had recently started shooting for the film, said his co-stars Manav Kaul and Ashwin Tewari tested positive for COVID-19.

Arjun shared a picture from his home and said that he isolated himself.

"Bummer quarantined at home. As Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for COVID-19 on sets of 'Nail Polish'. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone has been re-tested. I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. I'm staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys," he said.

Arjun had recently shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

"It is so good to be back to work. Wait for this one as it knocked my socks off. I pray for our health as I'm on the sets of 'Nail Polish'. It is coming soon," he wrote with his post.

'Nail Polish' is a courtroom drama directed by Bhargava Krishna. Described as a story about a murder trial, the film weaves the back story and to showcase a journey of criminal discovery.

Arjun, who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer in the film, reunites with 'ZEE5' after his series 'The Final Call'. "This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special," the actor said.