Arjun gets summoned by NCB in drug case

According to an official, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to be questioned in a drugs case. The actor was asked to remain present before the NCB team, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus following the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Rampal was questioned by the agency on November 13 for around seven hours.

"Rampal was summoned after the NCB obtained some information during the interrogation of some of the persons arrested in the drugs case," informed the official.

In November, the NCB team had conducted searches at the 'Heroine' star's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' (NDPS) Act.

"Arjun's partner Gabriella Demtriades was also questioned by the agency for two days in November regarding the case. Her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the team in the case in October and it was found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities," added the official.