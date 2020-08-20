Arjun and John to star in 'Ek Villain 2'

After scouting for a Gen-Y hero to step in for 'Ek Villain 2', director Mohit Suri finally ended his search by taking actor Arjun Kapoor. It will be Arjun versus John Abraham in the big action film that is expected to be mounted on a lavish scale and will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

A source revealed, "Mohit's movie 'Ek Villain 2' has four lead characters, which are integral to the film's narrative and will take the story ahead. When Suri announced the sequel to his next film 'Ek Villain', it turned out to be a huge ensemble. John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were already locked for the film. Reportedly, Aditya Roy Kapur was going to be the other male lead, but owing to creative differences over the script, it did not work out. So Mohit was looking for someone and roped in Arjun for the same. Unlike the first part, in this instalment, both John and Arjun play villains."

This will be Mohit, Ekta and Arjun's second project after 'Half Girlfriend'.

Arjun has been rigorously training because this will be one of the first few films he kick-starts once the situation allows them to shoot.

The source added, "There are several confrontation adrenaline pumping action set-pieces designed for both John and Arjun and it includes a mammoth fight sequence as well. Arjun is paired opposite Tara in the film, but the plot is such that there might also be an Arjun-Disha love angle as well."

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year, after John wraps up work on 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and Arjun also finishes Kashvie Nair's untitled project.

In fact, John and Arjun are also part of the Nikkhil Advani production venture (Kashvie's film), so 'Ek Villain 2' will be their second film together.