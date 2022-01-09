Arijit, Madhur test COVID positive

TV star Hina Khan said her entire family - except her - has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actor took to 'Instagram' and shared a note writing about the 'harsh reality' of taking care of the family while also navigating the anxiety of COVID-19.

"These days, life and Instagram both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals. When everyone in the family tests positive for COVID and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family. Safe to say there will be marks behind, just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7," she captioned a series of selfies.

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali, playback singer Arijit Singh and 'Four More Shots Please!' star Maanvi Gagroo also tested positive for the virus.

Ali posted a picture of herself from a Goa hospital on 'Instagram'.

"Guess what I have! A lucky number seven-bed! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self-isolation," the 64-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Singh took to 'Facebook' and wrote that he and his wife, Koel Roy, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I and my wife have tested Covid positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves," the 34-year-old singer said.

Gagroo revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis on her 'Instagram' stories.

"Thank you everyone for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you," the 36-year-old actor added.

In a brief statement posted on his official 'Instagram' page, Madhur Bhandarkar said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote.

On Sunday, actor Esha Gupta also shared her diagnosis on her Instagram story. The actor wrote: "Despite the utmost precautions,

I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine."