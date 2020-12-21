Ariana announces her engagement to Dalton

Rain on Me' singer Ariana Grande recently announced the good news that she got engaged with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent. In a series of photos, the singer could be seen with her fiance along with her engagement ring.

Grande posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton on her 'Instagram' handle. She also included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned 'forever and then some'.

The singer's mother congratulated the couple on 'Twitter' and said that she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

'People' magazine reported Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating earlier this year.

Grande had released her latest studio album 'Positions' in November. On December 21, streaming giant 'Netflix' will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her 'Sweetener' world tour, titled 'Excuse me, I love you'.