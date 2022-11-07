Arbaaz Khan recalls being stressed about career

Arbaaz Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming 'SonyLIV' web series 'Tanaav', admitted there was a time in his life when he felt stressed about his career. He also said there has never been a moment without stress - be it for money, health or a relationship.

Arbaaz, who was previously married to Malaika Arora, tied the knot in December 1998 and finalised their divorce in May 2017 after more than 18 years of marriage. Their son Arhaan Khan was born on November 9, 2002. In a new interview, Arbaaz spoke about facing stressful moments in life.

"We keep fighting those stressful moments. There is never a moment in anybody's life when there is no stress. There's always some stress or the other because of work, money, relationship or health. This goes on for the entire life. You can never stay without stress in all aspects of your life forever. The point is to always balance it all," he told a journalist.

Speaking about learning to handle things and maintaining a balance in his life, Arbaaz added, "I have learnt to keep balance because there was a time in my younger years, where I felt a lot of stress for a lot of things. When you are in your early twenties, you have to think about your career and life. There was inherent stress. With time, you have to look at the nicer things. It is an ongoing process in life. Now, I just accept a lot of things and just move on."