Arbaaz Khan on being part of 'Fauda' Hindi remake - 'It was no-brainer for me'

Mumbai: Being a part of the Indian version of the critically acclaimed Israeli show 'Fauda' was a dream come true, said actor Arbaaz Khan.

Titled 'Tanaav', the Indian adaptation is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn and backed by 'Applause Entertainment'.

Khan said the show gave him the opportunity to collaborate with Mishra and play an interesting part.

"There's a lot of positives for this show. It's the adaptation of a highly acclaimed show and the Indian version is being made by a great production house. It's directed by a renowned director whose work I admire and wanted to work with. Also, I had a role that could make a mark. It seemed like a no-brainer for me to select the show," the 55-year-old actor told the top news agency.

'Fauda', which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict.

The Indian version, which premiered on 'Sony LIV' last week, is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and revolves around a Special Unit and their bravery. It also stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, Waluscha De Sousa and Arslan Goni.

Khan said he saw the original series during the lockdown and was hoping to work on a show in the same space. A few months later, he was approached to play the role of commander Vikrant Rathore in 'Tanaav'.

Khan's part is modelled on the fictional character of Micky Moreno, the commander of the Israeli unit in 'Fauda'.