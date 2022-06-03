'Arachnophobia' remake in the works with Christopher Landon as director
Los Angeles: Production company Amblin Partners is developing a remake of the 1990 horror-comedy Arachnophobia with filmmaker Christopher Landon on board to write and direct the movie.
According to Deadline, Amblin is teaming up with James Wan's Atomic Monster on the remake, with Wan and Michael Clear set to produce.
The original film, starring Jeff Daniels, was set in a small California town that is invaded by a colony of deadly South American spiders that were accidentally brought into the US. Frank Marshall made his feature directorial debut with the movie.
Judson Scott and Marshall will executive produce the new version.
Jeb Brody, president of the production for Amblin Partners, will oversee the project for the studio, along with executive vice president Lauren Abrahams and senior vice president Mia Maniscalco.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Chinese banks agree to refinance cash-strapped Pakistan with USD 2.3...3 Jun 2022 10:18 AM GMT
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war3 Jun 2022 10:17 AM GMT
Japan and Brazil linked by soccer, baseball and immigration3 Jun 2022 10:16 AM GMT
Maha: Lady cop attempts suicide at police quarters in Gondia3 Jun 2022 10:15 AM GMT
PM inaugurates groundbreaking ceremony of 3rd UP Investors Summit3 Jun 2022 10:15 AM GMT