AR Rahman unveils first look of Sandeep Singh's 'Safed'
Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman has released the first look of filmmaker Sandeep Singh's feature directorial debut "Safed".
According to a press release issued by the makers, Rahman unveiled the poster on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in presence of lead actors Abhay Verma, Meera Chopra, producer Vinod Bhanushali and Singh.
Co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta also attended the launch event held over the weekend.
"I saw the teaser and it's very intriguing, colourful and very important. I wish the entire team all the best, shine on," Rahman said.
Singh said it's a dream come true to get the opportunity to launch the first look of his debut film as a director on the sidelines of the prestigious film festival.
"It's an honour that the world-renowned music composer, A.R. Rahman, has blessed us by launching my directorial debut's first look during the 75th Film Festival at Cannes. It's a dream come true," he said.
"Safed" is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman...23 May 2022 7:35 AM GMT
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 55 crore on opening weekend23 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT
New Tamil film sparks Cannes market excitement23 May 2022 7:13 AM GMT
AR Rahman unveils first look of Sandeep Singh's 'Safed'23 May 2022 7:01 AM GMT
No financial burden on Haj pilgrims despite subsidy removal exposes...23 May 2022 7:00 AM GMT