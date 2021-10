'Aquaman 2 tackles a lot of issues environmentally'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa and filmmaker James Wan recently provided a glimpse into the world they are building for the 'Aquaman' sequel at the '2021 DC FanDome'.

Titled 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the new movie is a sequel to 2018's 'Aquaman' and will see Momoa reprising the titular part.

Wan, who helmed the first part, is also back for the sequel.

During the virtual fan event, a video was released, showcasing the various moments from the movie's making, including Momoa's first day on the set.

"I'm very proud of the sequel because it tackles a lot of issues environmentally. Stakes are higher and I'm just excited to have a big partner in James Wan," the 42-year-old actor said in the video.

Momoa stressed that he feels personally 'invested' in the project as he loves the character and what it represents.

"There is nothing like this that I have been a part of," he added.

Wan said the sequel is 'more mature, yet still retains its fun'.

"It is a globetrotting story and visits so many worlds. This movie is not afraid of its fantasy and goes on this magical journey. I think it is going to be awesome," he added.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will also mark the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm Marius as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane, also known as Black Manta.

"To play around with this cast again is quite a trip. We are having a blast. This movie is a lot of fun," Wilson said. 'Aquaman', which was released in December 2018, grossed more than one billion dollars at the global box office.

The sequel is being produced by Wan and Peter Safran.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is will release on December 16, 2022, in the US.