Apurva blames Kangana for giving him 'Bells Palsy'

Screenwriter and filmmaker reminisced his journey in the Bollywood industry by sharing his ups and downs on his 'Twitter' account.

A massive fight had taken place between Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut. The screenwriter alleged that the 'Manikarnika' star was unduly credited for 'additional story, screenplay and dialogue' for Hansal Mehta's directed film 'Simran'.

His first tweet read, "I spent almost 40 years of my life anxiously trying to make my career, my relationships and my health work. But the more I tried, the more I was exhausted."

Apurva shared his experience with a couple of throwback pictures from the sets of his films and wrote, "Then at the cusp of turning 40, after a stressful fight with a leading actress, I was struck with Bells Palsy, a form of bilateral facial paralysis. This was accompanied by severe vertigo and nausea. I was forced to stop everything, including the editing of web series 'Made in Heaven'."

"I was forced to move out of the city to slow down and to make myself my priority. I decided to only do work that stirred my soul and to give up on the rat race."