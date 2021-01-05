Aparshakti explains title of his next

Stree' star Aparshakti Khurana, who is waiting for the release of his movie 'Helmet' as in a lead role revealed the reason for the title of the

film.

"Helmet is a word given to condoms actually. The film is about condoms. It is about how even in today's day and age, it is awkward for people to ask for a pack of condoms at the medical store, even in big cities like Delhi or Mumbai," said Aparshakti.

He added: "It is a situational awkward comedy, but it is not like that throughout the film people will keep talking about condoms."

Directed by Satram Ramani, 'Helmet' is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection for sex is awkward. The film also features

actors Abhishek Banerjee

and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.