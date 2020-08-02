Aparna Dixit: Challenging to shoot wedding scenes in Covid era

Mumbai: Actress Aparna Dixit says shooting elaborate wedding sequences in the Covid era has become a challenge.



The actress recently shot a wedding sequence for her show "Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi", and recalls it was a difficult deal.

"Wedding sequences normally are difficult because of the heavy bridal costume, extra makeup, jewellery and complex hairstyles, and generally these sequences go on for a long time. Sometimes, they go on for a number of days. When you are shooting from the first scene to the last scene, you are constantly in heavy makeup and jewellery. You can't keep removing your jewellery again and again. Now in this Covid-19 situation, it has become more difficult," Aparna said.

"I have to be extra cautious to avoid getting touch-ups done frequently. I can't keep calling the makeup artist or the hairstylist for touch-ups because safety is most important. Along with the heavy bridal costume, ornaments and make-up, I have to wear my mask all the time for safety. It is quite challenging to do a wedding sequence in this situation," she added.

The actress continued: "At the same time, as an actor, I believe in being ready to face any sort of challenging or uncomfortable situation. As actors, we need to fulfil the requirements right from shooting in scorching heat to getting wet in rains. I am treating this situation as a challenge where, amidst the lockdown, you have to shoot without doing touch-ups."

She listed one major challenge: "Wedding sequences require the application of henna (mehndi), and for that one needs to ensure that you are not washing your hands frequently, otherwise the design would fade. Now, with the current situation, I have to frequently keep sanitising and washing my hands and at the same time ensure that the henna sticker doesn't fade!"

Aparna recalled how, on the set, every small prop was sanitised. The set decoration was done on the same day within a couple of hours, and only the main cast and crew along with a few junior artistes were allowed to be present of the show, which airs on Dangal channel.