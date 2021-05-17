Anya recalls her love for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Anya Taylor Joy opened about being a part of the hit Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit', which released in 2020. In a recent interview with 'Deadline', the 25-year-old Hollywood actor talked about her role as Beth Harmon in the popular series, which takes inspiration from the book titled 'Queen's Gambit'. Joy also reflected on why she accepted the role.

"First of all, I ran to the meeting with Scott Frank, the showrunner. I do not run as that is not something that I do really, but I ran to that meeting as soon as I finished the book. I was so excited and I knew her so immediately," Anya shared with 'Deadline'.

She added, "And the first thing I yelled at Scott across the restaurant was, 'It is not about chess. It is about loneliness and trying to find your place and the price of genius and what it is to be that other and attempting to find your world within that'. And yeah, I was desperate to tell this story. I fell in love with her immediately, and I really thought that I could do it right."

'The Queen's Gambit' is set during the Cold War era, which shows orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon struggling with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.