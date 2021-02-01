Anushka, Virat name their child Vamika

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli recently announced that they have named their daughter as Vamika.

The couple, who had announced their pregnancy in August 2020, welcomed the baby on January 11.

In a heartwarming note on 'Instagram', the Bollywood actor-producer said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," wrote Anushka alongside a picture, in which she could be seen holding the baby, with Kohli standing next to her.

She added, "Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."