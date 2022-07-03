Anushka Sharma wraps the first schedule of Chakda 'Xpress'
Mumbai: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday completed the first schedule of her upcoming feature Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.
The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.
The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap on Instagram.
"Schedule one done. More to follow. #ChakdaXpress @jhulangoswami @prositroy @kans26 @netflix_in @officialcsfilms," she wrote alongside a picture of a cricket ball.
Sharma started shooting for the film last month. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari.
The actor is also producing the project along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz.
Chakda 'Xpress will premiere on Netflix.
Sharma's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie "Zero".
