Anushka hits back at Gavaskar for his comment

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match.

"It is 2020 and things still do not change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?" said the Bollywood actor.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar had said: "Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai. Usse to kuch nahi hona hai (During the recent lockdown he only practised to Anushka's bowling, I saw a video. But that is not going to be enough)."

Gavaskar was referring to a video clip that went viral after it was posted on a Kohli fan page. In the video, Kohli can be seen bowling to Anushka before taking to the stumps. The video then shows Anushka bowling to him.

Gavaskar's remark, however, did not go down well with Kohli's fans, with some urging the 'BCCI' to remove him from the commentary panel.

Reacting to Gavaskar's comment, Anushka Sharma posted on 'Instagram': "Gavaskar sir, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game."

Gavaskar's remarks were during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).