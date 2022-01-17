Anurag Kashyap denounces fake 'casting director'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to speak against the bogus casting call by an account claiming to hold auditions for 'Sacred Games' season three. Kashyap shared a screenshot of an 'Instagram' story from the account 'rajbeer_casting' and said that this is a scam and that there is no season three in development for 'Sacred Games'.

"This man 'rajbeer_casting' is a scamster. Please report him. There is no season three of 'Scared Games' happening. I am filing an FIR against this person," the full caption read.

The story showed that the show requires female actors of varying ages and funnily added with each one that they must be okay with 'bold scenes'. Kashyap's projects are known for dark themes and are gritty and realistic in nature.

A crime thriller series, 'Sacred Games' was based on the Vikram Chandra novel of the same name. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the stars of the show, has said that there will not be a third season.