Anuradha Paudwal's son dies at 35

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal died at the age of 35, as he suffered from a kidney ailment. He was a music arranger and producer.

Singer and music producer Shankar Mahadevan was heartbroken at Aditya's death. "I'm devastated after hearing this news! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more! What an amazing musician and what a lovely human being he was with a beautiful sense of humour. We have collaborated on so many projects. I just cannot come to terms with this. My prayers are with his family. Love you, Aditya. I will miss you," he wrote.

"Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. He was in the hospital for a few days in the ICU and he passed away. It is very sad," added the music producer.

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas wrote, "I'm shocked to learn about the sudden passing of dear Aditya Paudwal. We will never forget the image of his energetic and bright face. May God grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear his untimely passing. Our deepest condolences are with the family."

Shankar's bandmate Ehsaan wrote, "This is so sad."

Aditya had collaborated with his mother on a few 'bhajans' and was registered in the 'Limca Book of Records' as the youngest music producer of the country.