Anubhav Sinha announces his next film with Rajkummar

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha announced his next feature film, a social drama titled 'Bheed' with Rajkummar Rao as the lead.

"'Bheed' is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it," Sinha said.

Rao said Sinha is a filmmaker with a 'distinct voice' and he is honoured to be part of his new film.

"I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It is a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Also, reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of 'Ludo' last year," the 37-year-old actor said.

As an actor, Rao said, he has always gravitated towards stories that trigger conversation.

"Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist beyond my comfort zone. I cannot wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe," he added.

Kumar said he has had a long-standing relationship with Sinha since the 2001 film 'Tum Bin' and he feels proud to work with the filmmaker once again.

"Every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. 'Thappad' is a film I am incredibly proud of and I cannot wait for 'Bheed' to kick off. It is another one of Anubhav's deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one," said Kumar.