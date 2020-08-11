Antonio tests COVID-19 positive

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Antonio Banderas revealed he tested positive for Coronavirus on August 10 on his 60th birthday. The 'Oscar' nominee, who shared his diagnosis on social media, said he felt "relatively good" besides being more tired than usual.

"I want to make it public that I was forced to celebrate my 60th birthday on August 10 in quarantine, after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the Coronavirus," Banderas wrote in Spanish alongside his childhood photo on 'Instagram'.

He added, "I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual and I am confident that I will recover as soon as possible. By following medical instructions, I hope that I will overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, which is affecting so many people around the planet."

The 'Pain and Glory' star also said that he will utilise his time in isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to his 60 years.

Earlier this year, Antonio Banderas received his first-ever 'Academy' award nomination in the lead actor category for playing the role of a film director pondering his creative decline in Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory'. The actor's credits include movies such as 'The Mask of Zorro', 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico' and 'The Skin I Live In'. He will next be seen in films like 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard', and 'Official Competition'.