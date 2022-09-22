Jonathan Bailey joins 'Wicked' film adaptation

Los Angeles: "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey has boarded the cast of "Wicked", a Universal Pictures musical film directed by John M Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame.

According to entertainment website Variety, Bailey was in talks to play the role of Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the iconic stage production and Chu followed up on Twitter to confirm on Wednesday.

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!" Chu wrote.

Bailey joins previously announced cast members Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who play Elphaba and Glinda respectively.

"Wicked", an adaptation of the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" and follows the school-age friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Fiyero is the main love interest in the story.

Besides playing Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series "Bridgerton", Bailey most recently appeared in the West End production of Mike Bartlett's play 'Cock'.

The first part of "Wicked" is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024, followed by the second for Christmas Day 2025.