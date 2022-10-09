Anshukam - Weaving stories through threads

On October 11, a two-day textile and handloom extravaganza, titled 'Anshukam', will be organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO), an apex body of businesswomen in the national capital, New Delhi.

With the theme 'Weaving Stories Through Threads', 'Anshukam' will help weavers and artisans from various parts of the country to collaborate with buyers from both national and international designers, exporters and e-commerce. The event will also help to provide market linkages to manufacturers of handloom and textiles and introduce new products and services.

The major highlights of the two-day event will include stalls put up by artisans and designers, who will showcase the latest trends in textiles and handlooms from various states in the country, along with a screening of documentaries; an Ikebana demonstration inspired by textiles, organic dying work, textile painting show and cultural events.

The other highlights of 'Anshukam' will be Bollywood cine star Vidya Balan's participation, along with a host of fashion and talk shows by eminent fashion designers and saree draping by Shaina NC, an Indian fashion designer, politician and social worker. Also, 80 stalls of lifestyle products and 20 stalls of exotic food from various parts of the country and abroad will be put up at the event.

Where: Sunder Nursery near Humayun Tomb

Date: October 11 to October 12, 2022

Timings: 11 am to 9 pm