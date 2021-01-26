Another ex comes forward with horror story
Instagram' model Paige Lorenze spoke out amidst Hollywood actor Armie Hammer's leaked DM controversy and reports
about his behaviour towards women. Both were last seen out together in mid-December 2020.
This was not the first time she opened about her bad experience dating Armie. Just a few days ago, she had revealed an alleged new, disturbing detail of something he did during their time together.
In a new tweet, Paige wrote, "Armie Hammer is sharing photos of me that I did not even know existed with people online, without my permission or knowledge. This is disgusting, violating and quite frankly unacceptable."
Paige also released some screenshots of a conversation, in which Armie allegedly had with another person. The screenshots showed Armie boasting about Paige's pictures
to a stranger and she was nowhere mentioned in the conversation.