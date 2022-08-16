Annabella Sciorra to play Sylvester Stallone's sister in 'Tulsa King'
Los Angeles: Veteran actor Annabella Sciorra has been roped in to portray the role of action star Sylvester Stallone's sister in Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King".
Sciorra and Stallone have previously worked together in the 1997 James Mangold film "Cop Land".
"Tulsa King" follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up a shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
According to entertainment website Variety, "The Sopranos" actor will play Dwight's Brooklyn-based younger sister, Joanne.
Terrence Winter is show running and executive producing the series.
It also features actors Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.
"Tulsa King" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K16 Aug 2022 8:58 AM GMT
MP villagers tie body to floating tube to cross flooded river for last...16 Aug 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in...16 Aug 2022 8:44 AM GMT
SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of...16 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT
Asian shares mostly higher, echoing Wall Street rebound16 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT