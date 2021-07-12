Ankita, Shaheer to lead Pavitra Rishta 2

Mumbai: Streaming platforms 'Zee5' and 'ALTBalaji' recently announced the second season of the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', which will feature actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.

The 2009 show, which was backed by Ekta Kapoor, became a sensation and made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande household names.

The 'Zee TV' show found immense popularity for its romance and the pairing of Singh and Lokhande, who played Manav and Archana respectively. It ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes.

The official 'Instagram' handle of 'ALTBalaji' posted a picture of Lokhande and Sheikh from the show's shoot.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. 'Pavitra Rishta' begins filming. Streaming soon on 'ALTBalaji'," read the post's caption.

Season two of the show is titled 'Pavitra Rishta: It is never too late'.

While Lokhande will continue to essay the role of Archana, Sheikh came on board to portray the character of Manav.

Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's '24 Frames Production' will helm the digital series, which will be exclusively available on 'Zee5' for 55 days, following which it will be available on 'ALTBalaji'.

The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia.

Apart from Ankita and Sushant, who passed away in 2020, 'Pavitra Rishta' also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra.

While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav's mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.