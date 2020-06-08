Aniston donates USD 1 million to Racial Justice Charities
Like many other celebrities, Jennifer Aniston has also come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and has donated USD 1 million to several Racial Justice Charities after George Floyd's death. The Murder Mystery actor has stood against police brutality and racial injustice ever since the protests started raging across US after George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis..
As reported by ET, Jennifer Aniston has quietly donated to several charity organisations including Colors Of Change. A source told the portal that she has spread out her charitable donations to several "worthy organizations" dedicated to the battle against systemic racism and discrimination.
"This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it's NEVER been okay," she posted. "As allies, who want equality and peace, it's our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?" Jennifer Aniston added. She also showed solidarity for Blackout Tuesday on June 2 and shared a picture of a black background on her Instagram handle with "Black lives matter. #blackouttuesday" written alongside.
