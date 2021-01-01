Anil, Ranbir seen in mysterious father-son relationship

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal' was recently released. The upcoming film will

see an ensemble of cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and

Bobby Deol.

The film's teaser began with the voiceover of Ranbir, who could be heard discussing the relationship between a father and a son and later talks directly to his dad. It ended with the sound of gunshots and a whistle.

The action thriller will see Anil playing Ranbir's father, while Bobby Deol will play the bad guy.

Anil shared the teaser and wrote, "Oh boy! The New Year just gets better with this whistle! We present 'Animal' and we cannot wait for our journey to begin."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's 'T-Series', Pranay Reddy Vanga's 'Bhadrakali Pictures' and Murad Khetani's 'Cine1Studios'. 'Animal' is expected to go on the floors in the middle of 2021.