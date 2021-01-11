Anil admits he did certain films for money

In an exclusive chat, Anil Kapoor revealed about signing films in his career primarily for money. He also mentioned how in the

early phase of his career, his family had faced a financial crunch. Hence he signed films in order to support his family, a decision that he does not regret ever.

"I did. In fact, I can even name them -'Andaz' and 'Heer Ranjha'. After 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', the family was in a crisis and each one

of us did what we had to do for survival, out

of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that," admitted the 'Welcome' star.

He added, "My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then has not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to take care of my family."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his next film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others in Chandigarh.